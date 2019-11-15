9 best new films and TV shows on Netflix to watch this week Check out the best new Netflix shows to watch here!

Need some ideas for what to watch over the next few days? Netflix has some amazing new shows that have only recently premiered or are being released very soon, so take a look at our top picks to see which series, whether it be a drama, comedy or documentary, is up your street! Now that the weather outside is chilly, it'd be rude not to, right?

The Good Place season four - Ongoing

The fourth and final season of The Good Place has now premiered on Netflix, and sees Eleanor suddenly become the (fake) architect of 'the Good Place' to see whether four random souls can really turn good after a year of being there, including her one true love Chidi, who now has no memory of her. We can't wait to see how the final series will wrap things up.

Klaus – Friday 15 November

Jesper is the postal academy's worst student, and as result he is stationed on the Arctic Circle, where no one sends letters thanks to the feuding locals. Just as Jesper is about to give him, he makes friends with local teacher Alva and they meet Klaus, "a mysterious carpenter who lives alone in a cabin full of handmade toys". Their friendship finally united the town of Smeerensburg and brings back the spirit of Christmas! Perfect for anyone who is ready to celebrate Christmas in November.

Earthquake Bird – Friday 15 November

A thriller set in 1989, this film follows Lucy Fly (Alicia Vikander), who is described as "an enigmatic ex-pat haunted by a painful past" who enters an intense relationship with Teiji. Lucy’s imperturbable exterior begins to crack when a naive newcomer, Lily Bridges, becomes entangled in their lives and ends up missing - suspected dead.

House Arrest – Friday 15 November

Karan hasn't left his house in months, and is insistent that he prefers staying at home. So when two women, a giant and a small bubble wrapped gangster barge into his well-arranged life and house, he realises he can't quite keep the world out forever.

The Crown – Sunday 17 November

As big fans of the royal family, we couldn't be more excited to The Crown season three! Season three of the show, now starring Olivia Colman and Helena Bonham Carter and the Queen and Princess Margaret respectively, will look at the Queen's reign through the 1960s and 70s. It will also look at the coming of age of Prince Charles, as he becomes the Prince of Wales.

Mortel – Thursday 21 November

Move aside Twilight! The synopsis for this new teen fantasy drama reads: "In a suburban high school, Sofiane, Victor and Luisa, three seemingly incompatible teenagers find themselves bound together by a supernatural force. Uniting their new voodoo powers to find Sofiane's brother, the trio discover that friendship in high school is a means of survival." Sounds awesome, we're in!

Nobody's Looking – Thursday 21 November

The newest angel in the 5511th district, Uli is tutored by Greta and Chun as he learned the rules of the Angelus System and the punishments for those who break them. Unable to accept the Chief's strictly rules, Uli decides to help humans on his own by breaking all the System's rules within hours. When he doesn't get caught, he begins to wonder if anyone was really watching.

The Knight Before Christmas – Thursday 21 November

Vanessa Hudgens has become the queen of Christmas rom-coms, and is back again for this sweet flick about a medieval English knight who is magically transported to the present day, where he falls for a high school science teacher, who wonders whether he is mad or actually telling the truth.

Dolly Parton's Heartstrings – Friday 22 November

Are you a big fan of Dolly? Then you will love this. An anthology series, Dolly Parton's Heartstrings is a showcase of amazing stories, memories, and inspirations behind her most beloved songs, which are told to the score of Dolly's most popular songs.