ITV officials have confirmed that Scarlett Moffatt won't be returning to the new series of Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway, despite once describing the gig as the "absolute dream". The former Gogglebox star, who also recently quit I'm a Celebrity's Extra Camp after three years, has yet to discuss leaving the popular show, but a spokesperson said: "Scarlett Moffatt won’t feature as a contributor in the 2020 series of Saturday Night Takeaway. We thank Scarlett for all of her hard work on the show and will announce details of the new series nearer transmission."

Previously speaking about landing the job on the popular Saturday show, Scarlett said: "I’ve watched Saturday Night Takeaway with my family for as long as I can remember I’m such a huge fan, so to be part of one of the biggest entertainment shows out there, with two of my all time TV heroes Ant and Dec, is an absolute dream." The star also recently opened up about the real reason she quit Extra Camp, admitting that she just wanted to spend time with her family over the Christmas break.

She told New magazine: "It was a conscious decision because I've been in Australia for the past three years and you only get back home a couple of days before Christmas. Also, because I've just been to Namibia for six weeks filming a new show with my family called The British Tribe Next Door, I just really wanted to be at home this year." Despite leaving her projects involving Ant and Dec, Scarlett clearly had fond memories of her experiences with the two, as she recently shared a snap posing with Ant and Dec after being made queen of the jungle on I'm a Celebrity. She wrote: "If I can offer any advice to camp mates it's offer to do Dunny cleaning on day four (constipation day), choose a hammock they’re comfier than the beds and enjoy every blooming minute of the jungle experience!"

