Fans were quick to notice a huge difference to Loose Women on Thursday morning as there were only three panellists instead of the usual four! Explaining why they were missing one person during the episode, Nadia Sawalha, Christine Lampard and Jane Moore explained that Carol McGiffin suddenly fell ill during rehearsals and was forced to miss the main show. Christine said: "As you can see, it is just the three of us! We are always, always a foursome." Nadia added: "I don't think in the whole 20 years, [it's been just three people]." Christine continued: "The reason being that Carol, who has been with us all morning, just isn't feeling great. I think she's got the bug that's just been doing the rounds… It feels really odd!"

WATCH: The Loose Women panellists explain Carol's absence

Jane said: "You know when you're all sweaty then suddenly you're cold?" Nadia joked: "We miss you Carol, but we're going to split your fee!" Fans were quick to discuss the temporary format of the show, with one writing: "Wouldn't it be great if they asked a member of the audience to stand in?" Another tweeted Carol, writing: "Hope you're feeling better soon. Gutted you ain't on @loosewomen today. You're my fave." Fortunately, after the first few minutes of the show, Rochelle Humes was able to join the rest of the Loose Women gang for the remainder of the show.

READ: Loose Women's Nadia Sawalha annoys husband on his birthday in hilarious video

We're wishing Carol a speedy recovery

It was also a special day on Loose Women as Nadia is celebrating her birthday! Speaking about her rock chick look for her special day, she explained: "I used to dress like a bit of a rock chick and I thought, 'I'm going back to my rock chick years, I'm going to wear too much black eye makeup and be a bit sad!' The kids were like, 'Great, yeah, you should do it mum!' I realised they really do want me to change my image from teenage moody boy clothes, which is what I always wear at home. It's exhausting though because I'm wearing this black eyeliner on all the time and I'm wearing these high boots and I'm knackered, it's only been three days!"

READ: Take a peek inside the houses of Loose Women stars Nadia Sawalha, Jane Moore and more