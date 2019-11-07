Christine Lampard surprises Loose Women co-stars with the sweetest gift ever The mother-of-one knows how to keep her co-workers happy

Christine Lampard is the best colleague ever! Her Loose Women co-star Nadia Sawalha has revealed that Christine sent the team a box of cupcakes on Thursday. Nadia, 54, shared a snap of the panellists crowded around the delicious looking cakes, but it was fellow host Jane Moore who shared the post first, adding the caption: "She sent us cake! Thanks @ChristineLampard!" Judging by the picture, the ladies tucked into an impressive 24 cakes, all topped with pink and yellow icing.

It's been a busy week for Nadia, who made her grand return to the Loose Women panel on Thursday after embarking on a trek through the Himalayas in a bid to raise money for CoppaFeel, a breast cancer charity. The mother-of-two travelled to India with the breast cancer charity in a bid to raise awareness and money for the disease, and was joined by other famous faces including The Saturdays star Frankie Bridge and Great British Bake Off winner Candice Brown, as well as breast cancer survivors and others currently battling the disease. Upon her return to the UK, the 54-year-old revealed that she'd lost half a stone, which comes as no surprise considering the mountain range is notoriously tough to traverse.

Nadia shared the snap on Instagram

As for Christine, she's been spending lots of time with her one-year-old daughter Patricia, and has even been treating fans to glimpses of her family's outings on Instagram. In October, Christine shared a heart-melting snap of little Patricia on her dad Frank Lampard's shoulders, and fans were quick to comment on the Instagram post, with one writing: "She's adorable, a little cutie pie."

Christine and Frank welcomed their baby girl in September 2018 and announced Patricia's birth on Instagram saying: "Let us introduce you to our little girl. Patricia Charlotte Lampard! We’re so in love."

