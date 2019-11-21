Who is I'm a Celebrity's Andrew Whyment's wife? Find out everything you need to know Andrew is best known for his role on Coronation Street

Andrew Whyment is swapping the Corrie cobbles for the jungle campsite as he heads Down Under to participate in I'm a Celeb. Best known for playing Kirk Sutherland on Coronation Street (he's done so for an impressive 19 years), less is known about Andrew's private life. But the soap star often shares photos of his family on Instagram, especially his wife Nichola Willis.

Andrew Whyment's wife and I'm a Celebrity

It seems that Andrew's wife is a huge I'm a Celeb fan and will be glued to the TV every night for the foreseeable future. In an Instagram post on Monday, 32-year-old Nichola shared a snap of the I'm a Celeb logo and added the caption: "It's official, the Christmas countdown is on @imacelebrity wahoo."

MORE: Former Coronation Street star Shobna Gulati reveals her mum has passed away following dementia battle

You heard right. Andrew's wife is Christmas mad, and earlier in November, the Corrie star revealed as much when he took to social media to tell his fans that his spouse had "dragged" him around a garden centre near their home looking at Christmas decorations. Cheeky!

Andrew Whyment and Nichola Willis' wedding

Cleary, Nichola also shares her husband's sense of humour. To mark their wedding anniversary in 2018, the mum-of-two shared a snap of her and Andrew on their big day, and in it, the two are giggling away. Nichola added the caption: "This photo just about sums up our marriage. Happy Anniversary. Hope we have many more happy years together. Love you." It sounds as though Nichola likes nothing more than to have a laugh.

MORE: Coronation Street's Brooke Vincent shares emotional post about motherhood

Nichola is also an avid dog lover and has shared many snaps of Regi, their family dog. The sweet pup even featured on the couple's wedding cake! Sadly, the black lab passed away in 2018, but she keeps his memory alive with plenty of throwback photographs.

How did Andrew Whyment meet his wife?

Andrew and Nichola started dating an incredible 16 years ago after their close friendship blossomed into something more. The Corrie actor proposed to his wife after dinner one evening while holidaying in Monte Carlo. Andrew popped the question on the beach – how romantic! The pair tied the knot in 2007 in a romantic ceremony – and the rest, as they say – is history. Many of Corrie's biggest stars were in attendance at the wedding, including Kym Marsh, Jennie McAlphine, Alan Halsall and Tina O'Brien – who caught the bouquet. Andrew has said that the key to their long-lasting romance is simply the fact that they get on so well.

How many kids do they have?

Andrew and Nichola raise their two children, Thomas and Hollie, in their family home in Atherton. In interviews, the pair have spoken about how close they are to their children, proving they really are family goals. Ever the proud parents, the Corrie star and his wife often share their children's achievements with their followers, from winning races at sports day to being on the winning team at football games.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.