Kate Garraway's family swung by the Good Morning Britain studio on Friday to talk about the host's so-far-impressive stint on I'm a Celeb, and the presenter's husband Derek Draper opened up about a specific moment Down Under that made his heart sink. Derek recalled an instance in the jungle when Kate and her fellow campmates were excited to hear that they would be delivered food. Derek added that Kate turned around to hug someone in a moment of excitement, but that no one was there for her to embrace. The doting dad said that in that moment, he wanted to "dive through the television and give her a massive hug".

He explained: "The only bit where I felt really upset for her was something people might not have noticed, when there was good news about food delivered and she turned to hug someone and everyone was already hugging each other and I wanted to dive through the television and give her a massive hug. It is hard watching her struggle with things but equally I know how much she likes a challenge so in a way I know deep down she’s having the time of her life."

Kate's family on Good Morning Britain

Kate and her husband share two children, Darcey, 13, and ten-year-old Bill. Speaking exclusively to HELLO!, the Good Morning Britain host revealed that her kids are "very excited" about travelling to Australia with their dad to support her.

The doting mum added that Derek and the children will fly to Queensland once the eliminations start so they can greet Kate when she leaves the camp – hopefully as Queen of the Jungle. Kate, 52, explained: "The kids will be watching and then they will get to come out and be part of the whole thing. Hopefully they will get to meet Ant and Dec – they’re very excited about that."

