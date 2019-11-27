Helen George teases Call The Midwife Christmas special with first look image

With only a few weeks to go until the Christmas special of Call The Midwife airs, leading star Helen George has teased fans by sharing the first sneak peek image. Taking to her Instagram page on Wednesday, the actress - who plays Trixie Franklin in the popular BBC period drama - posted a snap of herself in character posing alongside Nurse Valerie Dyer and Nurse Lucille Anderson whilst all holding newborn babies. "This year we went for babies in stockings… not long now," she teased in the caption.

Helen George shared this snap of the Christmas special

The post comes shortly after Helen opened up about what fans can expect from the upcoming Christmas special. During an appearance on This Morning, the 35-year-old revealed that the show travelled to the Outer Hebrides to film, explaining: "It was beautiful because we got to film there for four weeks and it's such a stunning place. It becomes a character in itself, it's so cinematic, and it was really cold. Because the surroundings are just so beautiful that you don't want to ignore it!"

Speaking about the plot itself, Helen shared: "We go up there because there's a small community without any medical health care of advisors, nurses or doctors, and there's a community in need so we go up and help in our own way." Joking about what else will be in the show, she added: "There's some babies! I have some scenes with a cow!"

After the Christmas special, the drama will return with eight episodes in early 2020. It has since been revealed that the BBC has re-commissioned Call The Midwife for both series ten and 11, which means the show will continue to air until at least 2022. Creator and writer Heidi Thomas said: "Even after all these years, it still feels as though Call The Midwife has more truth to tell, more tears to cry, more life to celebrate, and more love to give. We are blessed with the best cast, crew, and audience a show could wish for, and I could not be more excited about our future."

