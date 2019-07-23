Call the Midwife writer Heidi Thomas responds to reports she is quitting show Thank goodness for that!

Fans were worried after reports that the Call the Midwife writer Heidi Thomas was quitting the show, but there's no need to worry! The screenwriter confirmed that her comments were "taken the wrong way", calling them "nonsense, rubbish and balderdash". A Facebook post on the official Call the Midwife page read: "One or two fans of Call the Midwife may have received an unwelcome surprise this morning, when they awoke to news reports suggesting that Heidi Thomas, our writer-creator, is leaving the show. Guess what? Heidi was quite surprised too! She is currently hard at work on scripts and stories for Series 9, which is halfway through filming, and already has plans for Series 10 and 11."

Heidi has no plans to quit

The post concluded: "The show will be on air until at least 2022, and Heidi has vowed to remain on board until the very end." She explained: "Remarks I made about developing new projects for the future have clearly been taken the wrong way - any reports that I am quitting Call the Midwife are absolute nonsense. I am at my desk as usual, fuelled by a large madeira cake, and busy creating new adventures for the Nonnatus House family."

Fans of the show were relieved to hear the news

Responding to the news, one person wrote: "Oh that's absolutely brilliant news. Think you're an amazing writer and Call the Midwife needs to stay as brilliant as it is and everyone in the show from all aspects are amazing. Absolutely love Call the Midwife." Another person added: "I absolutely love Call the Midwife and all the hard work that has gone into making this programme you see it in all the actors. Keep this going as long as you can and I will be happy."

