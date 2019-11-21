Holly Willoughby jokes that she's traumatised by I'm a Celebrity

Holly Willoughby has opened up about presenting I'm a Celebrity back in 2018, joking that she was "traumatised" by the popular jungle show. The star, who took over presenting duties from Ant McPartlin during his break from television, hosted the show with Declan Donnelly for one year only, and it sounds like she's certainly revealed to be back in the This Morning studios instead of in the jungle!

Holly was on I'm a Celebrity in 2018

Chatting during the I'm a Celebrity segment of the breakfast show, Holly was discussing the Bushtucker trial from Wednesday night, where Adele Roberts and Roman Kemp were tasked with eating all sorts of gruesome things to earn meals for their camp. Chatting about the challenge, Holly said: "I didn't even look at them!" She then jokily added: "I'm still traumatised from last year." The mum-of-three also reminisced about her time on the jungle, particularly the colosseum set which welcomed Noel Edmunds as the emperor of the jungle. She said: "It was like a movie set when you walked in."

READ: Twitter reacts to I'm a Celeb star Nadine Coyle claiming she doesn't have a feud with Cheryl

WATCH: I'm a Celeb's most controversial moments

Ant is now back on the show and presenting with Dec, and fans are equal parts delighted that he has returned while disappointed that Holly won't be in the series this year. One person wrote: "I mean it's great that Ant is back, but you can't help being disappointed not to be seeing Holly… every night." Another added: "Bless Holly for doing her best last year but no one will beat Ant and Dec." A third person had a great solution to have all of them on our screens at once, suggesting: "We need a season of #imacelebrity where Ant and Dec are contestants and it's hosted by Philip Schofield and Holly Willoughby."

READ: Mike Tindall reveals he's been voting for I'm a Celebrity's James Haskell to tackle a Bushtucker trial