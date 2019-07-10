Larry Lamb gives details on Gavin and Stacey Christmas special We couldn't be more excited for this!

Larry Lamb has opened up about the upcoming Gavin and Stacey Christmas special. The actor, who plays Mick in the beloved sitcom, gave some details about the one-off special, while managing not to give anything away! Chatting on Loose Women, he said: "It's so secret I shouldn't even really be here! As far as I'm concerned, I think what they've managed to do, it's very clever, because everybody's waiting for it, everybody's been going on about it for ten years… and then I got to read the script."

He continued: "What they've managed to do, they've not tried to turn it into a great big circus or something, they've rolled it on, and there you are ten years down the line. Everything you'd want is going to be there." Larry also opened up about reuniting with the cast after ten years, explaining: "It's always funny when you go and do something with a load of actors you've seen before, because it's a family situation with actors, you do actually become a family. The work is so intense and your together a lot and you become a family. And there we were all together again in the room for the first time in ten years, it was lovely."

Co-creators James Corden and Ruth Jones released a joint statement back in May about the one-off special, which read: "Over the last 10 years we've talked a lot about Gavin and Stacey – where they might be today and what their lives might look like. And so in secret we took the plunge and wrote this one-hour special. We've loved revisiting Barry and Essex again and bringing the characters back together has been a joy." Rob Brydon shared James' tweet, adding: "SURPRISE!!! SURPRISE!!! SURPRISE!!! SURPRISE!!! SURPRISE!!! SURPRISE!!! SURPRISE!!!!!!!!" Joanna Page, who plays Stacey, added: "I'm so excited! It's happening!! See you at Christmas!"

