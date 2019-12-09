Golden Globes nominations 2020 revealed – but there's one thing that fans aren't happy with The full list of nominees was revealed on Monday – from Fleabag to The Crown

The Golden Globe Awards nominations for 2020 have been announced, with Marriage Story picking up an impressive six nominations, while The Irishman and Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood are both up for five categories. On the TV front, Fleabag is leading the way yet again with three nominations, while The Crown has earned four nods. However, fans have been outraged that among the nominees, there are no female directors up for the annual honours. While directors Sam Mendes (1917), Bong Joon Ho (Parasite) and Martin Scorsese (The Irishman) are all included for Best Director, Motion Picture, filmmakers including Greta Gerwig (Little Women), Marielle Heller (A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood) and Olivia Wilde (Booksmart) have all been missed off the list.

Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood is up for five Golden Globe categories

Natalie Portman called out the "all-male nominees" during her speech at the 2018 awards ceremony, which was almost two years ago. The last time a female director was nominated was in 2014 when Ava DuVarnay – who directed Selma - received a nomination for the 2015 awards ceremony. In the 76 years of the Golden Globes ceremonies, only five female directors have ever been nominated in the category. As well as Ava, Barbra Streisand was nominated twice for The Prince of Tides and Yentl, Jane Campion was nominated for The Piano, and Sofia Coppola was nominated for Lost in Translation. Barbra is the only woman to have one the category for Yentl.

The Crown is also up for four nominations

While fans aren't happy with the lack of female directors being acknowledged, they are still excited about seeing some of their favourite films, TV shows and actors up for nominations. We have the full list of nominees below…

Best Picture – Drama

1917

The Irishman

Joker

The Two Popes

Marriage Story

Best Picture – Musical/ Comedy

Dolemite Is My Name

Knives Out

Jojo

Rabbit

Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

Rocketman

Best Director

Bong Joon-ho, Parasite

Sam Mendes, 1917

Todd Phillips, Joker

Martin Scorsese, The Irishman

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

Best Actor – Drama

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory

Christian Bale, Ford v Ferrari

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Best Actress – Drama

Renée Zellweger, Judy

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Best Actor – Comedy/Musical

Daniel Craig, Knives Out

Roman Griffin Davis, Jojo Rabbit

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

Taron Egerton, Rocketman

Eddie Murphy, Dolemite Is My Name

Best Actress – Comedy/Musical

Awkwafina, The Farewell

Ana de Armas, Knives Out

Cate Blanchett, Where’d You Go, Bernadette

Beanie Feldstein, Booksmart

Emma Thompson, Late Night

Best Supporting Actor

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Best Supporting Actress

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

Annette Bening, The Report

Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Best Screenplay

Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story

Anthony McCarten, The Two Popes

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

Bong Joon-ho and Han Jin-won, Parasite

Steven Zaillian, The Irishman

Best Original Song

Beautiful Ghosts, Taylor Swift and Andrew Lloyd Webber, Cats

Into the Unknown, Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, Frozen II

Spirit, Beyoncé, The Lion King

(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again, Elton John, Rocketman

Stand Up, Cynthia Erivo, Harriet Best

Original Score

Alexandre Desplat, Little Women

Hildur Guðnadóttir, Joker

Randy Newman, Marriage Story

Thomas Newman, 1917

Daniel Pemberton, Motherless Brooklyn

Best Foreign Language Film

Parasite

The Farewell

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Les Misérables

Pain and Glory

Best Animated Feature

Toy Story 4

Frozen II

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

Missing Link

The Lion King

Television

Best Series - Drama

Big Little Lies

The Crown

Killing Eve

The Morning Show

Succession

Best Series – Comedy/Musical

Barry

Fleabag

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

The Politician

Best Limited Series

Catch-22

Chernobyl

Fosse/Verdon

The Loudest Voice

Unbelievable

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Brian Cox, Succession

Kit Harington, Game of Thrones

Rami Malek, Mr. Robot

Tobias Menzies, The Crown

Billy Porter, Pose

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Bill Hader, Barry

Ben Platt, The Politician

Paul Rudd, Living With Yourself

Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kirsten Dunst, On Becoming a God in Central Florida

Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

Best Supporting Actor in a TV Series

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Andrew Scott, Fleabag

Stellan Skarsgård, Chernobyl

Henry Winkler, Barry

Best Supporting Actress in a TV Series

Patricia Arquette, The Act

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Toni Collette, Unbelievable

Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies

Emily Watson, Chernobyl

Best Actor in a Limited Series or Television Motion Picture

Christopher Abbott, Catch-22

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Spy

Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice

Jared Harris, Chernobyl

Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon

Best Actress in a limited series or television motion picture

Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable

Joey King, The Act

Helen Mirren, Catherine the Great

Merritt Wever, Unbelievable

Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon

