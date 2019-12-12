Eamonn Holmes always has time for his fans and as a result he has taken a fair few selfies with them over the years. And on Wednesday, the This Morning host had an unusual request for his Twitter followers as he asked them to send in any photos they have of themselves with him or Ruth Langsford for a story he is writing. He wrote: "I'm doing an article on selfies folks.. do any of you have a selfie taken with me, Ruth or both of us? If so, could you send to me on Twitter or Insta? Thanks." Many of Eamonn's followers were quick to send him pictures of them together, while others told the star that they hoped to get a selfie with him one day. One wrote: "Ah unfortunately Eamonn I am unable to oblige, I'm still waiting for our paths to cross." The star responded, writing: "One day Maggie."

Eamonn Holmes has asked fans to send in photos of them with him and Ruth Langsford

It's been an exciting time for Eamonn, who celebrated his 60th birthday last week. The dad-of-four was whisked away by Ruth to Vienna, where his children were waiting for him in the hotel as a surprise. The star was also treated to a surprise party when he returned, which Ruth had organised. On Friday's This Morning, Eamonn apologised to the co-stars who weren't invited, revealing that there was only a limited number of people that the venue could hold. He said: "There were 100 faces there and incidentally anybody from This Morning that wasn't invited, I didn't have anything to do with it." Ruth then added: "Blame me. It was restricted on numbers."

Eamonn and Ruth have a huge fanbase

Eamonn and Ruth are one of TV's most popular couples and enjoy nothing more than working together each Friday on This Morning. The pair live in Surrey with their teenage son Jack, and during their time off they enjoy relaxing at their house. Earlier in the year, Ruth described her ideal day off, telling HELLO!: "I am very much a home bird and I don't get to spend as much time at home as I would like to because of work (which I love) so when I have some time off it's really spending time with family and being at home. "I love cooking, it's my hobby and I find it very relaxing. There will be times when I am making roast dinner and we have family coming around, while Jack and Eamonn are watching the football. So spending time with family and friends really, that time is very precious to me." Eamonn added: "I am a keen gardener, I am always in the garden weeding, mowing the lawn. I am always going to my lawn."

