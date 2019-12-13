Love Actually writer Richard Curtis reveals what he would change about the iconic film We're not sure we'd change a thing about the legendary Christmas film…

Speaking at the Global Citizen Prize ceremony, screenwriter Richard Curtis hilariously revealed that if he had his time again, he would curb the nudity in his famous Christmas rom-com, Love Actually. HELLO! caught up with the famous writer on the event's red carpet, and when asked: "Is there anything about Love Actually you would change?" Richard replied: "That's a really difficult question. I think the naked people should be wearing more clothes."

The 63-year-old was in high spirits at the event, where he received the Global Citizen of the Year award.

Richard at the Global Citizen Prize ceremony

Hosted this year by John Legend, the evening provided a visible platform for people around the world calling on world leaders to honour their responsibilities in achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and ending extreme poverty by 2030. The Global Citizen Prize was the first major event of Global Citizen's 2020 campaign.

MORE: Kate Middleton meets with Love Actually director Richard Curtis for special reason

Many big names performed at the event, including Jennifer Hudson, John Legend, Chris Martin, Jorja Smith, Raphael Saadiq, Stormzy and H.E.R. Other recipents of this year's Global Citizen Prizes included Sting, Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations Amina J. Mohammed, and Chobani CEO and founder Hamdi Ulukaya.

John Legend performed at the Global Citizen Prize ceremony

Speaking to Rolling Stone magazine, Hugh Evans, CEO of Global Citizen, said: "We are honored to celebrate and recognize these incredible individuals who place the world’s poor at the forefront of their work. Their efforts are a testament to how the worlds of policy, business, the arts and entertainment can make a positive impact toward ending extreme poverty, tackling climate change and fighting inequality."

MORE: Everything you need to know about the new Beatles film, Yesterday

As mentioned, John Legend was on hosting duties, with the likes of Connie Britton, Emma Bunton, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Jason Derulo, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Leona Lewis, Himesh Patel and Kal Penn all presenting awards.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.