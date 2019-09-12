Kate Middleton meets with Love Actually director Richard Curtis for special reason Richard Curtis is best known for directing Love Actually and Notting Hill

The Duchess of Cambridge had a sit down with the director of Love Actually, Richard Curtis, to discuss a new mental health project on Wednesday. While she and her husband, Prince William, are well known for their own mental health initiative, the Heads Together campaign, it is understood that the royal pair will be contributing to one of Richard's projects. While the details have yet to be revealed, the director, who also directed Four Weddings and a Funeral and About Time, spent time with Kate at Kensington Palace to discuss the idea.

Kate founded the Heads Together campaign with Princes William and Harry

Mental health is an issue close to Richard's heart, as he previously opened up about losing his sister to suicide. Speaking about the tragic loss in 2017 at the Public Health England conference, he explained: "I was so privileged and we had so much money and so much access and still couldn't do anything. I can't believe what it must be like for someone whose relatives aren't in that situation and they have nothing."

MORE: Kate Middleton and Mary Berry share a sweet joke at Back to Nature garden in Woking - best photos

Kate met with Richard to discuss a new campaign

It has been a busy week for Kate, who also spent Tuesday visiting the RHS Garden Wisley in Surrey for her Back to Nature play garden, and met with several families held at the festival grounds. Kate's new open space encourages children to play, explore and engage with nature and was inspired by previous gardens she co-created with landscape architects Andree Davies and Adam White. During her time at the gardens, she said: "I am not as green fingered as many of you here, but I was passionate about creating a garden that inspired children and adults alike to get back to nature and reap the positive mental and physical health benefits that it can bring. The experiences we gain during our earliest years influence who we become as people."

READ: Why Kate Middleton's garden didn't win an award at the Chelsea Flower Show