ITV responded to reports that they have shelved The Jonathan Ross Show due to low ratings. In a statement, a spokesperson for the broadcaster confirmed that the show would indeed return in 2020, shutting down the suggestion the chat show is in troubled water. A TV insider previously told The Sun that ITV was initially tipped to replace the show, explaining: "There's no doubting Jonathan is one of telly’s best chat show hosts, but his series is really struggling. When a show is rested, that usually means a broadcaster is hoping they can find something better to replace it and that certainly seems the case here."

The show will return in 2020

It has been a busy time for Jonathan Ross, who will be hosting the upcoming ITV show The Masked Singer in January 2020. He recently opened up about making the show, admitting that the singers aren't offended when the judges try to guess who they are. He said: "It was all good natured. We made sure to be supportive of the singing as much as possible. A few times we did say, 'oh I think that’s not a professional singer', and it turned out it was a professional singer. So that was the closest that it got to being awkward I think."

MORE: Inside Jonathan Ross' incredible north London home

WATCH: David Walliams talks Strictly on The Jonathan Ross Show

He continued: "You know what's interesting, there's no malice, there was no nastiness, there was no sarcy-ness involved there. You know, my tendency doing later night TV is to sometimes go sarcastic. Once I made a joke like that, and the audience quickly let me know that wasn't what they wanted. We're trying to make it a warm show and a supportive show. It's kind of a risk these people are taking coming out and doing that, just on a personal level, going through it, so we were supportive of them. And the jokey names we gave out… hopefully were jokey enough not to seem like in any way a critique."

MORE: Davina McCall shares her No1 fitness tip for Christmas - and anyone can do it