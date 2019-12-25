The ultimate Christmas Day TV guide 2019 – see our top picks We're so excited to settle in and watch some of these shows

There is nothing quite like settling down after a big dinner with your family to watch Christmas Day telly while armed with nothing but eggnog and a box of Celebrations – and this year your favourite channels have seriously delivered in keeping you entertained! Find out our top picks for the Christmas Day TV schedule…

BBC

Call the Midwife Christmas Special, 7pm

This episode looks better than ever as the ladies travel to the Outer Hebrides to help out a local community in need of midwives. Speaking about the upcoming episode on This Morning, actress Helen George said: "We go up there because there's a small community without any medical health care of advisors, nurses or doctors, and there's a community in need so we go up and help in our own way… There's some babies! I have some scenes with a cow!"

Gavin and Stacey Christmas Special, 8.30pm

After ten years, our favourite family are back! The official synopsis for the new episode reads: "It’s been ten years since we last went to Billericay to spend Christmas with the Shipmans and the Wests. This year we’re off to Wales for the festivities, where Bryn’s cooking dinner for over thirteen people. Understandably he’s tense. Pam would secretly prefer to spend Christmas in Essex as she finds Gwen’s house a bit lacking. But the deal has always been that they alternate every year, and this time it’s the turn of the Wests to host Christmas with everyone under one small roof." We can't wait for this one!

Moana, 12.55pm

Make way, make way! This charming Disney film follows Moana, who decides to go on a voyage to restore the heart of the ocean after the nature on the island begins to die. Enlisting the help of the demi-god Maui, the pair embark on a dangerous voyage with plenty of laughs and songs along the way!

Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special, 4.40pm

Even if the Strictly winner has already been leaked (don't worry, we won't spoil it), this won't stop us from tuning into the festive version of our favourite dance competition, especially now that the series is finished! The special will welcome back celebs who have previously taken part in the competition, including Joe Sugg, Debbie McGee and Gemma Atkinson, we can't wait to see them return to the dancefloor!

Michael McIntyre's Big Christmas Show, 6pm

Find out just what went down during Michael's one-off Christmas special! Presented in front of a live audience at London's Theatre Royal Drury Lane, the show will include popular segments like Send to All, where a famous face has to give Michael their phone who then sends an embarrassing text to everyone in their contacts list and reads out the answers. We can't wait to see who it will be this year!

ITV

The Queen's Speech, 3pm

Tune it to listen to the Queen's speech this year. It is usually around ten minutes long, and can also be accessed on BBC One, Sky One and Sky News, as well as via radio. The Broadcast will also streaming live on YouTube, and can be downloaded as a podcast.

The Chase Celebrity Christmas Day special, 6pm

The popular quiz show welcomes a host of celebrity players, including Kate Thornton, James (Arg) Argent, Lucy Porter and Nik Speakman as they play the quiz game for charity. Of course, the Chasers are determined to defeat them, while dressed in brilliant Christmas-themed fancy dress as everything from a Christmas elf to a nun!

Who Wants to be a Millionaire celebrity special, 9pm

See Jeremy Clarkson welcome a host of new celebrity plays, including Clare Balding, Stephen Mangan and Catherine Tyldesley. But will the stars be able to win the £1million jackpot for their chosen charities with just four lifelines to help them out? Tune in to find out!

Channel 4

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, 4pm

Kevin once again loses his family and finds himself lost in New York City, and once again in in the sights of the burglars, Harry and Marv. With all of the latest Christmas films and TV shows, you have to admit that sometimes nothing can beat a good classic!

The Great Christmas Bake Off, 7.10pm

The gang are back in the Bake Off tent for a festive, celebrity version of the popular baking show! Over the two specials, celebs to visit the tent include previous competitors Yan, Tom, Briony and Terry, as well as the entire case of Derry Girls, who will be competing against each other for Star Baker. The second episode will air on New Year's Day.

Jamie and Jimmy's Festive Feast, 8.30pm

The Christmas version of the popular Friday Night Feast sees Rocketman star Taron Egerton join Jamie and Jimmy to prepare a festive dinner for all of their friends and family, before attempting to cook a Christmas dinner on his own for the very first time.

First Dates at Christmas, 9.30pm

First Dates, but make it festive! Join the singletons who are looking to find love over Christmas, as they got through everything from truly awkward first dates to true love at first sight.