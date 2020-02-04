Kevin Clifton shuts down Piers Morgan over Strictly curse question on GMB Kevin Clifton called Piers Morgan's question generic

Kevin Clifton shut down Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid's questions on Good Morning Britain after the pair spoke about the intimacy of Strictly Come Dancing. While the group were in high spirits during the interview on Tuesday morning, the professional dancer refused to answer Piers' question of whether there was "temptation" on the show, calling his question "generic".

Watching footage from Strictly, Susanna said: "You do get very close, don't you, on a dance floor? There's a physical closeness." Kevin light-heartedly replied, saying: "Well yeah, you sort of have to!" However, he refused to answer when Piers added: "Temptation, surely?", shouting: "So The Wedding Singer opens tonight! Which is what we're here to talk about Piers."

The group shared a chuckle over the awkward question

Piers attempted to get back to the question, asking Kevin: "Why are you avoiding my question?" He responded: "Because it's generic! It's been the same question that every journalist who hasn't got a better question has asked for ten years." Speaking over Piers, he continued: "The Wedding Singer opens tonight and it runs until March 31st... It's going to be the best musical ever." He later referenced the interview on Twitter, writing: "Me trying to get The Wedding Singer in on @GMB," with a gif from The Wedding Singer film of Adam Sandler shouting: "You have to listen to every damn word I have to say."

Kevin is currently dating his former Strictly dance partner Stacey

Fans were quick to support Kevin, with one writing: "Literally so frustrating to watch... He is obsessed! Well done Kev! You did well under the circumstances!! Good luck tonight!" Another added: "Kevin we all know it was more important that they quizzed you on relationships that don't exist."

