You'll never guess who Alex Jones shared her first ever One Show selfie with The One Show host impressed fans

Alex Jones revealed on Tuesday that she had never taken a selfie before, but that all changed when musician Dua Lipa and actor Logan Lerman made an appearance on The One Show. Taking to Instagram, Alex shared a black-and-white snap of herself, co-host Matt Baker, Dua and Logan, alongside the caption: "I never ask for a selfie… tonight I asked for a selfie." It sounds as though the mother-of-two was feeling a little starstruck!

Needless to say, the TV presenter's fans were thrilled with the photo, and took to the comment section of Alex's post to say so. One wrote: "Amazing!" while another hilariously added: "That pic would replace my wedding pic in every frame." Others praised Tuesday night's episode, with one fan adding: "An excellent show this evening with amazing guests."

Alex shared the snap on Instagram

When she's not working hard on The One Show, doting mum Alex is most likely at home with her two adorable boys, which she demonstrated on Monday when she returned home following "a good day" at work. The 42-year-old took to her Instagram Stories to share a cute photo with her baby son Kit, fast asleep in her arms. "A good day, but happy to be home with the boys," she simply wrote across the image alongside a blue heart emoji.

Alex often shares photos of her sweet sons

It's been a busy few weeks for Alex as she returned to The One Show after a nine-month maternity leave. She and her husband Charlie Thomson welcomed their second son Kit in May last year. On the day of her return, the TV star - who is also a mother to three-year-old son Teddy - admitted she had "mixed feelings" about being back. "Back to work today," she wrote on Instagram. "So many different feelings. Anxious about leaving the boys, excited to be back on the show."

