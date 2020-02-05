Phillip Schofield has revealed to fans that he and Holly Willoughby are sent all manner of gifts while presenting This Morning. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the silver-haired star shared a hilarious behind-the-scenes photo of himself with Holly decked out in matching, bright pink satin dressing gowns which were embroidered with their names. The presenters were smiling from ear to ear in the snap, and Phillip added the caption: "The things we're sent."

It's no doubt been an emotional few weeks for Holly and Phil, who have been plagued my rift rumours. However, Holly set the record straight recently when speaking to Closer magazine, insisting that what you see on the show is an accurate reflection of their real-life friendship. "It's funny because we knew this would probably come up," she explained. "Actually, it's been quite an easy one for us because there's nothing to defend. We ring each other and talk to each other all the time anyway, about this and other things."

Phillip shared the photo on Instagram

The popular TV star further went on to address claims which suggested the co-hosts "fake" their on-screen relationship. "We know what we're like. It would be impossible for us to fake the giggles," she stated. "I'm on the telly for two-and-a-half hours – let me tell you, I'm not that good an actress. If I was, I'd be doing something else."

As for Phillip, rumours that there has been a rift between him and Piers Morgan were also squashed this week, by Piers himself, who said on Good Morning Britain: "By the way, everyone's making explosive digs at Phillip Schofield. It seems to be open-season on old Schoers. Just for the record, I have no problem with Phillip Schofield." He added: "It sounds like an expression of admiration for work colleagues who work in the same building. No one – no one – I can tell you, admires them more for winning ten NTAs than me. Nobody."

