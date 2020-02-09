Who is Libby Clegg's fiancé? Everything you need to know about Dan Powell The Dancing on Ice star has been with Dan since 2017

Dancing on Ice star Libby Clegg has been strutting her stuff on the ice, leaving judges and audience members alike impressed, and the Paralympian certainly hasn’t been letting her sight condition stop her. But what you might not know, is that Libby has been in a relationship with fellow Paralympian Dan Powell since 2017. Dan also has partial vision, and previously competed in judo at an international level. Here’s everything else you need to know about Libby's fiancé…

Who is Libby Clegg's fiancé Dan Powell?

Dan took up Para-athletics in Liverpool in 2013, and has said that he trains an impressive six days a week. Hilariously, he has earned himself the nickname Sausages, after his former coach noticed that Dan had stopped listening to advice he was giving him, so threw the word 'sausages' into a sentence to try and catch Dan off guard. Impressively, Dan represented Great Britain in judo at the 2012 Paralympic Games in London. Dan suffers from cone-rod dystrophy, a visual impairment that runs in his family and has left Dan with just 3 per cent vision.

Who is Dan Powell's family?

Dan's older brother Marc and his father Terry have both represented Great Britain in judo at the Paralympic Games. Terry participated in 1988, 1996 and 2000 while Marc also competed at the 2012 games in London. Dan has been in a relationship with Dancing on Ice contestant Libby since 2017, and in April 2019 the couple welcomed son Edward.

Has Dan Powell participated in reality television?

Like Libby, Dan has also competed on TV, appearing on Ninja Warrior, marking the first time a blind person had ever performed on the obstacle show.

What has Libby Clegg said about her son inheriting Dan's condition?

Speaking to The Telegraph, Libby explained that there would be many options for son Edward should he inherit his father's condition. Libby revealed: "If he does have a sight condition, it's not that I would expect him to become a Paralympic champion or anything, but there are options. There are a lot of things you can do that people tend to restrict you and not think you can. He could go into anything. If he can't see, we're not going to treat him any differently anyway."

