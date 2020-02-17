Caroline Flack will make her final onscreen appearance in Michael Winterbottom's upcoming film, Greed. The Love Island star, who tragically took her own life on Saturday, will now posthumously appear in the movie alongside the likes of Steve Coogan and Isla Fisher. In the official trailer, Caroline can be see presenting a cheque to Steve's character Sir Richard McCreadie, saying: "Now time for the man you've all been waiting for… the king of the high street." Greed premiered at the 2019 Toronto Film Festival and is scheduled for release in the UK on Friday 21 February. It is a satire based around a billionaire high street fashion mogul’s 60th birthday celebrations on the island of Mykonos.

GREED - Official Trailer

News of Caroline's death was confirmed on Saturday evening in a statement released by her heartbroken family. "We can confirm that our Caroline passed away today on the 15th February," it read. "We would ask that the press respect the privacy of the family at this difficult time." Her lawyer later confirmed that the 40-year-old took her own life.

Caroline stood down from her Love Island presenting duties after she was charged with assaulting her boyfriend, Lewis Burton, in December. She denied the charge. Her management company said she had been "under huge pressure" since then, and it criticised the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) for refusing to drop the charge, even though Lewis said he did not want the case to go ahead. Bail conditions had stopped Caroline having any contact with her boyfriend ahead of her trial next month.

Caroline Flack dies at the age of 40

On Sunday, Lewis wrote an emotional tribute to Caroline on Instagram, promising the star he would "be your voice baby" and that he would "try [to] make you proud everyday". "I am so lost for words I am in so much pain I miss you so much I know you felt safe with me you always said I don't think about anything else when I am with you and I was not allowed to be there this time I kept asking and asking," the 27-year-old tennis player wrote.