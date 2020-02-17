Following the devastating death of Love Island presenter Caroline Flack on Saturday, the ITV2 dating show is set to return to TV on Monday night with a special tribute to the star. In what will undoubtedly be an emotional episode, the show, along with its sponsor Just Eat, have worked with the Samaritans to offer help to those who have been affected by her death. A statement released by the show ahead of the episode said: "In light of this weekend's tragic events, Just Eat and ITV have worked with Samaritans to replace the idents for this evening's episode of Love Island so that anyone affected by Caroline's death can access support."

Love Island are set to pay tribute to Caroline Flack following her heartbreaking death

On Saturday, Love Island cancelled its highlights show Sunday night, and made the decision not to broadcast its latest episode on Sunday in light of the tragic death of Caroline. An ITV spokesperson said: "Many people at ITV knew Caroline well and held her in great affection. All of us are absolutely devastated at this tragic news. After careful consultation between Caroline’s representatives and the Love Island production team and given how close we still are to the news of Caroline’s tragic death, we have decided not to broadcast tonight’s Love Island out of respect for Caroline’s family. Love Island will return tomorrow night which will include a tribute to Caroline who will be forever in our hearts.”

The Love Island presenter passed away aged 40

Many of Caroline's famous friends have paid emotional tributes to the star since Saturday's tragic news. Love Island's current presenter, Laura Whitmore, who was standing in for Caroline for the winter series of the show, broke down in tears as she spoke about her friend on her Five Live radio show. The broadcaster said: "She was bubbly and for such a small stature, commanded a room. She loved to laugh and had the most infectious chuckle. She also had many struggles, I am not going to pretend she was perfect. She lived every mistake publicly under scrutiny. Caroline loved to love, that’s all she wanted, which is why the show Love Island was important to her."

Laura went on to plead for more kindness in the media and online, saying: "The problem wasn’t the show, the show was loving, caring and safe and protective. The problem is, the outside world is not. Anyone who has ever compared one woman against another on Twitter, knocked someone because of their appearance, invaded someone else's privacy, who have made mean, unnecessary comments on an online forum need to look at themselves."

Love Island cast members shared their heartbreak on social media, including Chris Hughes, who wrote: "Words can’t sum this up. So sad. Another amazing person taken from this cruel world," while Amber Gill added: "My heart is actually broken," and series four winner Jack Charles posted: "Truly in shock after hearing such devastating news, it was a real pleasure knowing you Caroline, my thoughts are with your family and loved ones."

