The Repair Shop: the experts, location and all you need to know Are you looking forward to the show beginning again?

Previously a daytime show, The Repair Show has gained such popularity that it will be on our screens on Wednesday night at 8pm on BBC One. For those who have never watched itf before, the popular show sees a group of experts restore stunning family heirlooms to their original glory. Find out everything you need to know ahead of season six, from the group of experts to where the show is filmed...

The Repair Shop experts

Jay Blades is the show's presenter, is an expert in furniture repair and has a tried and tested television career on the subject, as he additionally hosts BBC's show Money for Nothing. The 48-year-old also has his own business in modern furniture restoration and eco design.

A regular in The Repair Shop's team, Steven Fletcher frequently appears in the show. Specialising in watch and clock repairs, he works alongside his sister, Suzie, who is also skilled - this time as an expert in leather. Steven also inherited a store, The Clock Workshop in Oxfordshire, which had been in his family since 1910. What an impressive bunch! Meanwhile, ceramics expert Kirsten Ramsay also stars on the show, while Will Kirk's work as a carpenter makes him an expert in wood restoration.

Where is The Repair Shop filmed?

The series is filmed at the Weald and Downland Living Museum in Singleton, West Sussex. Speaking about the location, the head of factual at The Repair Shop's production company Ricochet Rob Butterfield told the Radio Times: "Many of our huge pool of experts run their own businesses, but the Weald and Downland Museum [in Singleton, West Sussex], where The Repair Shop is filmed, doesn’t offer a repair service outside the show."

He continued: "In the case of some items, there are only a handful of people in the country who have the skills to fix them, so we’re lucky to have so many of Britain’s top craftspeople involved. It can get busy at times, with as many as 12 experts working in the barn, plus the occasional appearance of a barn owl!"

The museum has a collection of rescued rural homes and buildings in the South Downs National Park. Their website reads: "Our collection tells the stories of the people who lived and worked in rural South East England over 1,000 years."