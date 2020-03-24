Who is Baby Yoda? Everything we know about Star Wars: The Mandalorian's 'the Child' Star Wars fans, rejoice! Today's the big day for fans of the galaxy far, far away as Disney+ makes its UK arrival at long last

Of all the Disney Original releases launching on new streaming service Disney+, Star Wars: The Mandalorian made our list of must-watch titles for its incredible story, high production value and host of lovable new characters. Speaking of these new additions to the universe, there is one in particular that captured the hearts of many when the show first made its rounds in the US: the lovable (and very meme-worthy) Baby Yoda, more officially known as 'the Child'.

Little is known about this small, green bundle of joy so far, with the show's directors and writers keeping his true identity a closely-guarded secret for the time-being. We have been left with a few on-screen clues, however, dropping hints as to both his origin and to what his purpose is in the galaxy. So, the big question is: who is Baby Yoda? Read on for everything we know so far. Major spoilers ahead for newcomers to the show and Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker.

Is Baby Yoda actually Yoda's son?

This is the big question on everyone's lips. So far, we have seen nothing concrete to suggest that The Child is actually Yoda's son. Little to nothing is known about Yoda's species at the moment, other than that they're capable force users and incredibly rare. In fact, they're such a rare sight that Baby Yoda is only the third of his kind to grace our screens.

Baby Yoda is undeniably cute. But who is he?

The only possibility that this theory could pan out comes courtesy of eagle-eyed fans of The Phantom Menace and Attack of the Clones, the first and second of the Star Wars prequel films. During scenes inside the Jedi Council chambers, keen-eyed viewers will spot Yoda accompanied by Yaddle, a female Jedi also of his species. Did they perhaps have a child together?

We know that Baby Yoda is 50 years old (he looks great for his age, right?). The Mandalorian takes place five years following the events of Episode 6: Return of the Jedi, so this suggests he was born the same year as fan-favourite Anakin Skywalker, 41 years before Episode 4: A New Hope. Whilst it's not in the Jedi's moral code to love and have children, time will tell if this theory pans out...

Is Baby Yoda a clone?

This theory takes gold as most viable contender. Cloning is kind of a big thing in the Star Wars universe, if you hadn't already noticed. We've seen a whole army of clones created in the image of Jango Fett in Attack of the Clones, and even find out that Emperor Palpatine successfully used cloning technology prior to the events of the sequel trilogy to create one of the films' main antagonists, Snoke.

The Mandalorian is finally available for UK viewers

The third episode of The Mandalorian sees the titular hero deliver Baby Yoda to the Empire-affiliated Client in exchange for a hefty payment. We see The Mandalorian struggle over the consequences of his decision, later returning to blast up the outpost and save Baby Yoda from the wicked experiments of The Client and Dr. Pershing, an Imperial scientist.

The big evidence to support this theory lays in an insignia that Dr. Pershing wears on his outfit. In the saga's second film, Attack of the Clones, viewers see the Republic's clone army come to life on the planet Kamino. Clones growing up on this planet wear a uniform finished with the same symbol, which looks something like 'il'. We know that in Star Wars things appearing in places at particular times are no coincidence, so this definitely holds some weight as a theory.

Is Baby Yoda a clone?

What's not currently clear is if Baby Yoda has already been cloned from Yoda, or if cloning was the intention behind his capture. The Client doesn't seem particularly bothered about whether The Child makes it through his experiments alive, so we will have to wait and see.

Is Baby Yoda actually anyone important?

We know that the Star Wars universe is a very, very big place. So big, in fact, that tons of supporting media in the form of novels, comics and even video games tell their own self-contained stories far-removed from the events of anything else at times.

Whilst to viewers we know who and what the Jedi were and could do, The Mandalorian and his accompanying cast never so much as mention the Jedi throughout season 1 - let alone show any recognition as to what Baby Yoda's strange magical powers actually mean for him.

We are expecting to know about about Baby Yoda in season two

It remains plausible, then, that Baby Yoda is just one of these rare occurrences in a very big galaxy, and that The Mandalorian just happened to be in the right place at the right time to come across him and take him under his wing.

The Mandalorian was renewed for a second season in 2019 and is due to return to our screens in October 2020. Less than two weeks after its original debut on 12th November it became the most in-demand television series in the US, toppling Stranger Things' 21-week tenancy at the top. Will you be watching season 2 later this year?

