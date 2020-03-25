The Chase star Paul Sinha has said that he is taking a break from Twitter and is "fairly unwell" after recently sharing the sad news that his friend, Jon Jacob, had passed away due to coronavirus. He explained that, after tweeting the news, he had then deleted his posts when people apologised for 'his loss', only to be met with news stories about why the tweets had been deleted.

Paul tweeted about the situation

The quizzer wrote: "Yesterday I tweeted a tribute to a departed friend. I deleted the tweet after a few minutes because so many of the replies talked about 'my loss' rather than that of his family. I then fell asleep. When I woke up there had been a media frenzy to get more information and one paper demanding an explanation for the deletion. The stories seem to think that the defining characteristic of this humble erudite lovely man, was that he knew me. Nonsense. I'm already fairly unwell and I had to deal with anger and guilt in equal measure yesterday. The net result is I will be taking a massive step back on here. I'm shattered. Everyone please stay safe."

READ: The Chase star Paul Sinha reveals close friend has died from coronavirus

Paul previously confirmed that he had symptoms of the virus on Sunday, writing: "Although I can't be sure and I can't be tested it seems likely I have Coronavirus. Started social distancing a few days too late. Anyone upsets me; I'll be around to sneeze in your home." The quizzer already has health struggles as he confirmed that he had been diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease back in 2019.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince Charles tests positive for coronavirus

At the time, he wrote: "With the diagnosis now confirmed, and a treatment plan in place, I now feel far more prepared for the new challenges ahead. I have an amazing family, no strangers to serious medical illness, I’m blessed to have a fiance who is there for me, and I have a multitude of friends and colleagues whom I consider to be exceptional human beings. I don’t consider myself unlucky, and whatever the next stage of my life holds for me, many others have it far worse."