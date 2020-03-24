The Duchess of Sussex is in high demand! Show bosses for The Simpsons have said they would love Meghan Markle to sign up for a voice role on the hit US cartoon – but admitted they haven't approached Prince Harry's wife with a job offer yet. Showrunner Al Jean told the Radio Times: "We've talked about Harry and Meghan. I hear she wants voiceover work. So if they're reading this, give us a call!"

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Prince Harry touts Meghan Markle's voiceover skills

Harry was overheard highlighting his wife’s interest in voiceover work at the Lion King premiere last year. The Prince could be heard telling Disney CEO, Bob Iger: "You know she does voiceovers?" while gesturing towards Meghan, who is stood next to him in conversation with Beyonce and Jay-Z. "Oh really? I did not know that," the Disney chief replies. "You seem surprised," Harry responds, before adding: "But yeah, she's really interested." The conversation concludes with Mr Iger telling Harry: "Sure, we'd love to try."

MORE: Meghan Markle's past homes: Everywhere she lived before moving in with Prince Harry

The Sussexes are currently living in Canada

Prior to marrying Harry, 38-year-old Meghan was best known for playing Rachel Zane on the US TV drama, Suits. She gave up her acting career upon joining the royal family, but is said to be keen to return to her roots, following the couple's decision to step back as senior royals.

MORE: Princess Eugenie shares never-before-seen family photos with fans

The Duke and Duchess are currently living in Canada with their ten-month-old son, Archie. On Sunday, Meghan shared a poignant post with her fans in the UK, in honour of Mother’s Day – the annual holiday is celebrated in America and Canada on 10 May. Meghan posted a graphic of different names for female caregivers, reading: "Mummy. Mum. Mom. Mama. Granny. Nan. Thank you. [Red heart emoji]."

The post's caption read: "No matter what you call your mum, this Mother’s Day in the UK, we honour the mums all over the world who do so much every single day, and now more than ever. Thank you [heart emoji]."