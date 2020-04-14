The Nest star Martin Compston shares rare photo of wife Tianna The Line of Duty actor and his wife tied the knot in 2016

The Nest star Martin Compston has shared two rare photos of his stunning wife Tianna following the finale of the hugely popular BBC drama on Monday night. Posting the snaps from the show's wrap party on Twitter, the Line of Duty actor wrote: "Hope you enjoyed it folks, been a helluva ride." The snaps showed the gorgeous couple having fun in the photo booth at the party, and sharing a kiss.

Martin shared snaps of himself with Tianna

Fans were quick to praise Martin on the show, with one writing: "Congratulations, absolutely superb #TheNest , from the writing,acting, scenery & music, it had it all." Another added: "Brilliant! Hurry up with series 2 please - other than #ClapForTheNHS - #TheNest has been highlight of the week! Fantastic series." The actor has been sharing plenty of behind-the-scenes tidbits from filming on social media, and also tweeted a photograph of him from set, writing: "Final episode of The Nest on @BBCOne tonight at 9pm. One of the best jobs I’ve ever worked on. From the phenomenal scripts, the amazing cast & crew and filming on the west coast Flag of ScotlandRaising hands. Hope you enjoy the finale, it’s gonna get emotional."

Martin starred in the popular drama The Nest

Martin and Tianna tied the knot back in 2016 in a gorgeous ceremony in Greenock, Scotland, and now reside in her hometown of Las Vegas, Nevada. Chatting about the move on This Morning, he said: "I moved to Vegas to calm down! My wife's originally from there and if you're living in London and LA and you're there it's because you're an unemployed actor and if you're an unemployed actor there's a lot of mischief there, and we thought it was time to settle down!"

