Christine Lampard struggled to hold back her tears while appearing on Thursday's Loose Women. The mum-of-one, who was presenting a special one-off episode of the show from her home via video link in aid of NHS Day, became emotional when discussing those that they are celebrating. Watch the video to see the moving moment...

Loading the player...

The special episode of the popular chat show was aired in honour of ITV's NHS Day, a day in which to recognise and celebrate all of the key workers and staff members. The programme, whose live shows were recently pulled off air due to the lockdown restrictions surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, saw the return of Christine along with other regular panellists Brenda Edwards, Stacey Solomon and Nadia Sawalha.

READ: Fans are in love with Christine Lampard's gorgeous rainbow jumper

NHS day was coined by ITV as a way of dedicating programming to celebrate and thank NHS frontline workers as they tirelessly contribute to the fight of the pandemic. Throughout the day, viewers have seen stories and heartfelt gratitude from survivors of COVID-19 and their families. Emma Gormley, Managing Director, ITV Daytime said: "Like everyone else in the country we want to say a massive thank you to our NHS heroes. We look forward to a day of extra special programmes in celebration and gratitude for our amazing NHS staff and all they continue to do for us."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.