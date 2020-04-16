All you need to know about Ross Kemp's family, from wife Renee O'Brien to his four children Will you be watching his new show on the NHS?

Ross Kemp has made a name for himself for his acting roles as well as his investigative journalism work on shows such as Ross Kemp on Gangs and Ross Kemp: Extreme World among others. And now, the BAFTA winner, 55, is set to star in brand new TV documentary Ross Kemp: On the NHS Frontline. The show will delve closely into the lives of those working tirelessly in the NHS to help battle the coronavirus pandemic. When Ross isn't appearing in his popular documentaries however, he can be found at home with his wife Renee O'Brien and his four children. Want to know more? Here's all there is to know…

WATCH: Ross Kemp's new documentary - On the NHS Frontline

Ross Kemp's first wife Rebekah Brooks

In the late 90s, Ross began dating journalist Rebekah Wade, who was then working for the now defunct News of the World. The couple got engaged in 1996 and married in 2002, by which point Rebekah was the editor of The Sun. Sadly, the marriage wasn't to last and the couple officially divorced in 2009.

Ross Kemp's second wife Renee O'Brien

In 2012, Ross married his second wife, Australian Renee O'Brien, and the couple remain happily married to this day. The family like to keep their personal life private, and little is known about Renee. However, the father-of-four has briefly spoken about this wife in the past. While discussing his intense filming schedule, the former EastEnders actor revealed his guilt about leaving his family. He told Metro Online: "Guilt, I think that’s part and parcel of it. But I think, my wife didn't really know me from my soap days […] So when we [he and Renee] first got together, she just thought I was some kind of grumpy old bald bloke like in a bar – and she's probably right about that today, I’m still a grumpy old bald bloke in a bar."

Ross married Renee in 2012

Ross Kemp's children

After his divorce from first wife Rebekah, Ross welcomed his first child, a boy, with his partner and former makeup artist Nicole Coleman. Since his marriage to Renee, the documentary maker has welcomed another three children. The couple share son Leo, born in 2015, and twins Ava and Kitty, born in 2017. On the birth of his twin girls, the doting dad posting an adorable picture of him holding the newborns, writing: "My girls and me."

