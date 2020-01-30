Gavin and Stacey star Rob Brydon has said that there are "no plans" for a third season of the hit show, adding that he thinks it is time to "leave it". The star, who plays Uncle Bryn, was asked by Heat magazine about the fate of the show recently on the NTAs red carpet, and replied: "There are no plans whatsoever and personally I would say leave it where it is, with people wanting more."

The 54-year-old added: "It's always my instinct and I said that before this special and I was very surprised then to see that they had written it. Everyone is saying 'you must want to do more', but I'd much rather leave it on a high and it's really hard to come back after ten years and to make something as popular as it has been because you can get it wrong."

The Gavin and Stacey cast

The sad news will shock many Gavin and Stacey fans, who have been hoping the cliffhanger that 2019's Christmas special ended on was a sign that more material was on its way. But unfortunately, Rob's sentiment was also echoed by the show's co-creator, Ruth Jones, who told The Evening Express "there are no plans" to write more episodes.

MORE: Gavin and Stacey star James Corden sends heartfelt apology to NTAs

Rob at the NTAs

MORE: Gavin and Stacey’s James Corden and Ruth Jones break silence over show’s future

She explained: "We had no idea whether after ten years people would be interested still. We thought a few people would watch it but we did not expect 18-and-a-half million. It was a shock - a lovely shock and a huge compliment. We don't have any plans at all. That's the truth."

Ruth continued that the fact that she and James Corden, also co-creator, live on different continents has made matters even more difficult. The writer added: "We still have the same situation, which is that James and I live on different continents so getting together to write is very difficult, so who knows? At the moment there are no plans."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.