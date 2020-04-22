All there is to know about The Repair Shop presenter Jay Blades' family Jay has been with his current partner for four years

Jay Blades is a regular favourite on BBC show The Repair Shop having been on the show since it began in 2017. The 50-year-old is also the founder of Jay & Co, a social enterprise that helps disadvantaged and disengaged groups. But when he's not on our screens, the furniture restorer and successful businessman, who also presents the show Money For Nothing, can be found at home in Wolverhampton with his partner, Christine. Want to know more? Here's all we know...

Jay Blades' ex-wife and battle with mental health

Jay met his wife Jade while they were studying at university. Five years ago, however, the marriage broke down and he left their family home – moving to Wolverhampton. The presenter has previously spoken candidly about "hitting rock bottom" and revealed the pressure was "too much." He told Radio Times: "I left the family home, gave the house to my ex-wife and just drove. I didn’t know where I was going. I slept in my old estate car for three or four days. I was in a really dark place." He also bravely admitted: "If it had continued for 24 hours more, I don’t think I would be talking to you now." Jay shares a daughter, Zola, 13, with his ex-wife.

Jay presents hugely popular show The Repair Shop

Jay Blades' current partner

After his marriage broke down, Jay began a relationship with his current partner of four years, Christine Goodman. Christine works as a marketing specialist for consumer goods and retailers. The couple live in Wolverhampton.

Jay with his Repair Shop team

Jay Blades' journey to The Repair Shop

Jay didn't have the easiest start to his career. Growing up in Hackney, east London, the presenter never considered a career in television, and he had left school at the age of 15. After doing a number of other jobs, he decided to turn to studying. "I wanted to set myself a challenge of doing something that I didn't like, which was school," he told the BBC. After university, Jay set up a charity encouraging young people who struggled, like himself, academically to get involved with practical jobs. After learning himself how to restore furniture, he began teaching others and eventually became presenter of the popular show which is watched by over six million people.

