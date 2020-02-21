Myles Stephenson has reassured fans that he is doing okay after being rushed to hospital and spending time in intensive care due to a snowboarding accident. The I'm a Celebrity star was enjoying a snowboarding holiday in Andorra when he fell, breaking several ribs as well as causing internal bleeding. He opened up about his injuries while in hospital on Instagram stories, explaining: "I look a bit worse for wear, don't I? Basically, I broke a few ribs, I ruptured my spleen and have some internal bleeding. That has stopped now, so I'm just chilling here on ICU - it's like a five-star ICU - it's amazing."

He continued: "But thank you for all your messages, guys. My mum and the rest of my family are getting me through this. I'm counting my blessings day in, day out. Always tell your loved ones you love them. Peace." He added on Twitter: "Hey guys, I'm on the mend slowly but surely. The internal bleeding has stopped and it’s only pain that I have to fight with now. Smiling face with smiling eyes thank you for your messages they mean a lot and your Milo isn’t going anywhere just yet."

The Rak-Su band member then shared a video of himself doing snowboarding tricks ahead of his accident, writing: "Last video I got! Mum wrecked the grab video. Dang it." He had also previously posted a snap of himself kitted out in his snowboarding gear for his holiday, writing: "Let’s go let’s go!" Fans were quick to reach out to the star, with one writing: "Hope you're okay @MylesRakSu sending love and a speedy recovery," while another added: "Sending the fastest recovery and love your way, so sorry you don’t deserve this."

