Bill Turnbull is a big fan of the outdoors. Although by his own admission, he is "better with husbandry than horticulture", he clearly takes a great deal of pride in his garden – and it's easy to see why! This week, Bill gave a glimpse of his incredible outdoor space in a new Twitter post, which he captioned: "Never imagined I could one day go on TV on a 3G phone signal from my garden, filmed by Mrs T. Thanks for having me @TheStephShowC4." The photo shows Bill stood with his back against a brick wall, complete with its own stone griffin. A flowerbed and huge trees can also been seen in the snapshot, along with Bill's wife Sesi. Echoing the thoughts of many of his fans, one wrote: "You have a beautiful garden! I hope you feel as well as you look. Take care."

Bill Turnbull has given a glimpse of his impressive garden

In a 2017 interview with Lynne Allbutt, Bill opened up about his home life, and spoke about his love of bee-keeping. "I'm not a gardener; we have a half acre plot and I mow the lawn with great reluctance, my wife does all the rest," he admitted. "My father always said I couldn't tell a cabbage from a rose and he's right. I grew up on a small-holding with hens, geese, sheep, pigs and heifers and I think that's rubbed off on me. As well as my bees, I keep chickens and have two black labs, Nina and Bonny. Nina is bee-phobic," he added. "She got stung once and now prefers to wait by the car whilst I check my bees."

MORE: Cat Deeley shares beautiful photo of her son in the garden during coronavirus lockdown

Loading the player...

WATCH: Charley Webb's beautiful garden

MORE: Inside Princess Diana's childhood home Althorp House

Bill has been married to wife Sarah – affectionately known as Sesi – since March 1988. The couple have two sons, Henry and Will, and a daughter, Flora. In March 2018, the TV presenter confirmed that he had been diagnosed the previous November with prostate cancer. In October last year, he publicly praised his wife and family for their support. Returning to BBC Breakfast, the broadcaster confirmed he felt "remarkably cheerful and healthy". "It has been very difficult, but if you have love in your life, and enough of it, it really does carry you through," he added. "And I've been really blown away by people wishing me well – and all those things really count."