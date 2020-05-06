Kirstie Allsopp's fans hit out at criticism over her TV show not following social distancing rules The TV star was presenting Keep Crafting and Carry On

Kirstie Allsopp's fans have jumped to her defence after her TV show was reportedly criticised by locals for not complying with social distancing guidelines. Kirstie's Channel 4 programme, Keep Crafting and Carry On, was filmed over a two-week period during the lockdown, which reportedly upset locals. However, fans have since expressed their love for the series and praised it for providing comfort during current circumstances.

According to The Sun, locals in Devon, where Kirstie lives with her husband and two children, were "furious" at the film crew being present to film the show. However, Kirstie herself assured that the production team were strict with their social distancing guidelines. Taking to Twitter, the 48-year-old wrote: "THANK YOU SO MUCH whatever the Sun prints tomorrow, I now know for certain that many of you felt filming at home as we did, within strict protocols, was the right thing to do. #Craftmatters, Entertaining TV matters, and I’m proud of what we did. @RTRPGlasgow."

Kirstie was presenting her show Keep Crafting and Carry On from home

And many of her followers were just as quick to defend the show and express their praise. One follower commented underneath: "Crafting is the perfect antidote to doom laden media hysteria. Ignore the miseries. Crafters rule!" While a second wrote: "Your programme is more worthwhile and educational than a lot of others currently being filmed. Eg Loose Women, This Morning, Lorraine etc." A third person added: "It was such a lovely calming supportive programme it made me feel better even without doing any craft! Like a great big hug x" while another simply wanted more episodes: "Hey Kirstie, how about another week for some more crafting fun!?"

Viewers at home were clearly loved watching Kirstie give ideas and inspiration for all things arts and crafts, but there was one critic that hit a little too close to home – her son Oscar! The Location, Location, Location star took to Twitter last week to share some of the cheeky comments her youngest made while watching the Channel 4 show back at home. The mum-of-two wrote: "Oscar's commentary on the show is very harsh 'Hours and hours? I couldn't do this for more than ten minutes' nothing like a supportive family. #keepcraftingcarryon," before adding a second Tweet that read: "'Mum, you’ve got so much eye make up on you look like Prince Philip'!!! Not sure I can watch with Oscar anymore."

