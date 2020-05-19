Good Morning Britain viewers have taken to Twitter to defend Dr Hilary after he butted heads with presenter Piers Morgan on the breakfast show over the coronavirus pandemic. While discussing why medical professionals didn't raise the alarm about COVID-19 sooner in order to save lives, the television doctor turned the tables on the co-host and asked him why journalists didn't do the same thing.

While Piers pointed out that journalists are not medical professionals, fans were quick to defend Dr Hilary in his latest spat with Piers, with one writing: "Dr Hilary just drops the bomb on @piersmorgan. Where were the journalists before COVID and investigating. Mr Morgan can't answer the question." Another added: "Dr Hilary now looks absolutely drained with the constant negativity from Piers Morgan & Susanna Reid, it’s absolutely relentless... imagine going into work and being surrounded by constant negativity. Not for me." A third person wrote:" Dr Hilary is THE voice of reason through this whole crisis. Asks the right questions, level headed and explains things in such a way everybody can understand."

However, others disagreed with Dr Hilary, with one sharing a newspaper article warning about the virus, writing: "Dr Hilary asks why were journalists not warning us... pages 16 and 17." Speaking about the lifting of lockdown rules not he show, Dr Hilary said: "It is a worry. I think herd immunity may be the thing that gets us out. The roads are getting busier again, we’re relaxing too much too early. It’s important we remain vigilant, and as the government says, 'stay alert; – whatever that means – and treat other people like they have the virus."

This isn't the first time that Piers and Dr Hilary have argued on the show, as they previously disagreed about releasing hospital patients who had COVID-19 to go into care homes. At the time, Piers said: "Hilary, let me stop you, here's the difference – they knew that the patients in hospital had COVID-19 but they didn't check they were now negative before they sent them out." Dr Hilary replied: "We didn't have the capacity and I'm sure people will look back and say mistakes were made."