Stacey Dooley teases return to Strictly five years after winning with partner Kevin Clifton

It's been five years since Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton lifted the Strictly Come Dancing glitterball, but the former champions could be making an unexpected comeback to the show.

On Sunday, the BBC star reminisced on her time on the show as her long-term partner Kevin shared a series of throwback photos on Instagram.

As the likes of Bobby Brazier, Angela Rippon, Ellie Leach and more contestants lit up the iconic Tower Ballroom during Strictly's Blackpool Week on Saturday, Stacey reflected on her own Blackpool performance - a Salsa - which saw the duo light up the stage with a sassy dance to 'Ooh Ah' (Just A Little Bit) by Gina G back in 2018.

© BBC Stacey and Kevin were partners on the show in 2018

"I can't stress enough how much I DON'T LOOK like this anymore," Stacey penned over a reshare from Kevin's Instagram Story.

The pair, who started dating in 2019 after they fell for each other on Strictly, have since welcomed a daughter together and purchased a stunning family home.

Declaring her return to the ballroom, Stacey added: "Let's go watch next year plssss," before adding "I'll start getting ready now," and a laughing emoji.

© Dave Benett Stacey and Kevin confirmed their relationship in April 2019

Stacey's post comes just after her partner Kevin made a surprise return to the Strictly ballroom, three years after he departed from the show.

© David M. Benett Stacey and Kevin met while on Strictly

Earlier this month, the professional dancer appeared on It Takes Two to present 'Choreography Corner', a segment usually hosted by his sister Joanne Clifton, that sees the star review the previous week's choreography.

Kevin's departure from Strictly in 2020 left fans devastated at the time, but Kevin credited "other areas of his life and career" as the reason behind his exit.

© Instagram The couple share a daughter togehter, who was born in January 2023

"Since first being called 'Kevin From Grimsby' by Sir Bruce Forsyth in 2013 I have experienced the highs of 5 finals, winning a Guinness World record on It Takes Two, the Strictly Arena tour glitterball and then the ultimate of winning the 2018 series with Stacey Dooley," he said in a statement at the time.

Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton's Strictly romance

Lovebirds Stacey and Kevin didn't confirm their relationship until April 2019, four months after they were crowned the Strictly Come Dancing champions during the previous series.

Stacey was still in a relationship with her ex-boyfriend Sam Tucknott while she appeared on the show, and their break up after five years together left the Brighton native "devastated" as he hoped to propose.

Strictly stars Stacey and Kevin have been enjoying their first year as parents

Stacey insisted that there was no overlap between the relationships, and in July, she spoke publicly for the first time about boyfriend Kevin."Kev and I have agreed not to go into too much detail about our private lives because you can’t really indulge that and then ask for privacy," the 32-year-old told The Guardian.

© Instagram Stacey Dooley with her daughter Minnie

"That's why we've turned down interviews that have offered us tens of thousands of pounds," she explained. However, Stacey was full of praise when probed further about Kevin. "What I am happy to say is Kev's amazing, I'm happy, life happens, I've got an amazing career and I’m very lucky."