6 brand new shows and films to watch on Netflix 

As lockdown rolls through for yet another week, there is still a limited amount of things you can do including exercise, chilling out in a park, or settling down to watch a whole bunch of new Netflix shows! So ahead of your big shopping spree when the stores open again in June, check out our top picks that are coming to Netflix over the next week...

Intuition - 28 May

Luisana Lopilato stars as Pipa, a police detective who, with her mentor Francisco Juánez, must solve the violent murder of a 19-year-old girl - despite all the clues suggesting that she was killed by her best friend. At the same time, Pipa will have another difficult mission, to secretly investigate the murder of a young boy where her boss Juanez seems to be guilty. Intriguing, right?

Space Force - 29 May

Steve Carell stars as four-star general Mark R. Naird, who is put in charge of the newly formed sixth branch of the US Armed Forces: Space Force. Nervous about his new role, but dedicated, Mark uproots his family and moves to a remote base in Colorado where he and his team of scientists and 'Spacemen' are tasked with getting American boots on the moon (again) in a hurry and achieving total space dominance.

WATCH: Steve Carell in Space Force

Somebody Feed Phil - 29 May

Phil Rosenthal is back on his tasting tour of the world in this five-part series. The show, which is a must-watch for all foodies, will see Phil take on comical culinary adventures to Marrakesh, Chicago, London, Seoul and Montreal.

Spelling the Dream - 3 June

Did you ever take part in a spelling competition when you were younger? This will be the perfect one for you! The synopsis reads: "An Indian-American competitor has won the prestigious Scripps National Spelling Bee for the past 12 years straight, making the trend one of the longest in sports history. Spelling the Dream chronicles the ups and downs of four Indian-American students as they compete to realise their dream of winning the iconic tournament."

WATCH: Spelling the Dream trailer

13 Reasons Why - 5 June

In the fourth and final series of perhaps Netflix's most controversial show, Liberty High School's Senior Class prepares for graduation as they attempt to keep a dangerous secret buried, and so must face heartbreaking choices that might alter their lives forever. These kids have been through a lot by this point!

The Last Days of American Crime - 5 June

This fascinating Netflix original film follows a simple premise: what if committing crimes became literally impossible? The synopsis reads: "As a final response to terrorism and crime, the U.S. government plans to broadcast a signal making it impossible for anyone to knowingly commit unlawful acts. Graham Bricke, a career criminal who was never able to hit the big score, teams up with famous gangster progeny Kevin Cash, and black-market hacker Shelby Dupree, to commit the heist of the century and the last crime in American history before the signal goes off."

