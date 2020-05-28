Martin Clunes has opened up about what lockdown life is like for his family. The Doc Martin actor, who is married to TV producer Philippa Braithwaite, was chatting to Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford on This Morning this week when he explained how they have been passing the time on their family farm in Dorset and how growing up on a farm has inspired his daughter's future career.

WATCH: Martin Clunes talks lockdown life on family farm

After Ruth asked Martin, 58, how he and his wife were coping with lockdown, he replied: "[It] isn't too bad, I'm getting lots of jobs done, the garden has never looked better, mending bits of fences and gates and things." He added: "But the uncertainty isn't very nice at all."

The Men Behaving Badly actor and his wife married in late 1997 after his first marriage ended. The couple then welcomed their daughter, Emily, a year later. And it seems that their move down to the countryside has led to his daughter wanting to pursue an equestrian career. "Everything sort of makes way for the horses, that's very much our sort of primary thing, and that's what my daughter's studying and what she wants to do for the rest of her life, so and we all have our own horses and love working and hanging out with them."

The actor is currently appearing in My Travels and Other Animals

Martin then opened up to the presenters on their decision to move down south from busy and bustling London while Martin was enjoying a successful acting career. He began: "It was very incremental our move to the country, we bought a place six miles away where we used to go for weekends, and then Emily was born and we thought it best that her schooling should happen down here or we'd never get down here, and that sort of changed everything and then we bought the farm and got rid of the place in London and that there was 'no more Nannies we're down here for good and not just visitors', and it's been 12/14 years now."

