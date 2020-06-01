This Morning's Phillip Schofield forced to defend his tan as he shares sweet new family picture The presenter has been enjoying the sunny UK weather

Phillip Schofield has been making the most of the sunny UK weather whilst in lockdown, and that is clear to see! The presenter has been rocking the most impressive tan of late, something that has left his fans rather baffled.

After sharing a picture of himself over the weekend, fans couldn't help but comment on his look, with one asking: "How do you get SO tanned?" Another fan commented: "I hope you've been wearing sun cream my boyo... Although I'm bloody jealous lol." Even good friend Rochelle Humes had something to say, writing: "You're all glowing like you've done isolation in Portugal."

Phillip posing with his family and daughter Ruby's boyfriend Will

Thankfully for all, Phil was in the mood to reply, clarifying why he was looking so sun kissed. "It’s been sunny for 6 weeks!!" he said, alongside a happy emoji face.

Phillip, 55, isn't the only one sporting a tan, his wife Stephanie and two daughters have also been making the most of the sun, as his new family picture shows. The presenter delighted his Instagram followers with the sweet snap, which saw them all, alongside Ruby's boyfriend Will, posing in matching pyjamas by Sister and Seekers. "Isolation situation!! @rubyschofe @mollyschofe @willgeorge93," he captioned the shot. Ruby shared the same snap, writing: "Isolation crew."

Phillip revealed he was self-isolating with his family earlier this month after spending some time in his London flat.

The whole family, including Ruby's boyfriend Will, have been making the most of the sunny weather

Taking to Instagram on the first Bank Holiday weekend of May, Phillip shared a picture of himself posing alongside his family and fans were delighted to see them together.

One follower, however, quizzed him about the fact that he had been pictured entering his new London flat last month, yet he was now back in Oxfordshire. "Where did you get that I moved out?" Phil asked the follower, before adding: "Oh yeah, the papers," followed by a laughing emoji and a thumbs up.

Reports of Phil's new life in London surfaced in mid-April and days later he was pictured arriving at his London flat after finishing work at the This Morning studios. In late March he also seemed to share a clip from inside the new property, which has an incredible view of The Shard.