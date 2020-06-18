Loose Women makes a big change to its panel

It's all change over at Loose Women. On Thursday, a new TV star will host the show for the very first time. Good Morning Britain presenter Ranvir Singh will make her debut at the helm of the popular ITV daytime programme – and she's also set to introduce a brand new family member! The 42-year-old took to Twitter to confirm her new role, and also revealed she will be sharing a video of her brand new puppy – a little cockapoo she collected just last week - while on the show.

MORE: Christine Lampard's daily diet revealed: what she eats for breakfast, lunch and dinner

Ranvir Singh is set to host Loose Women for the very first time

Also appearing on Thursday's episode is Strictly Come Dancing judge Motsi Mabuse, who is set to reflect on her childhood in South Africa and the challenges she has overcome.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ruth Langsford Cries On Loose Women When Remembering Late Dad

It comes after fellow Loose Women star Stacey Solomon revealed the show's strict new policies during the coronavirus lockdown. The TV star told the Metro that she had felt anxious about returning to work in the capital as it was one of the areas "hardest hit" by COVID-19. "But then when I realised how strict it was and the policies they have in place like you know, we do all our hair and makeup at home, we don't get to the studio until literally minutes before we go on. All our briefings are done from home," she shared.

MORE: Saira Khan treats husband to the ultimate pampering session

Stacey Solomon is a regular Loose Women panellist

"And we're in separate rooms, we're not actually allowed to be anywhere near one another until we are on there," she added. "Then we leave straight away after and everything is wiped down constantly, cleaned, and the crew is at a bare minimum."

MORE: Stacey Solomon's son Rex is his dad Joe Swash's double in adorable picture

The TV star concluded: "So when I saw everything that was in place I do feel safer and actually then felt like thank goodness I've got a bit of an escape from everyday life at home which sounds terrible but sometimes it's nice to have that change of scenery!"