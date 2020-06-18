EastEnders star Maisie Smith stuns fans as she reveals lookalike family!

Maisie Smith has found a way to stay entertained during lockdown. The EastEnders star – who plays Tiffany Butcher in the BBC soap – has taken to performing dance routines with members of her family, and fans have been left stunned by the strong resemblance. Maisie's latest offering stars both her mum Julie and her older sister Scarlett as the trio perform a perfectly choreographed routine to Don't Need Love by 220 Kid & Gracey.

But it wasn't just their dance moves that got fans talking. "Your mum really pressed copy and paste twice!" one fan remarked of the similarities between the sisters, while another added: "You all look so alike!" A third joked: "Since when has there been a clone filter?!"

The clip sees 18-year-old Maisie dressed in fluorescent pink shorts, a matching tracksuit top and a vibrant yellow vest top. She completed her look with sunglasses and beachy waves. Her mum and sister, meanwhile, opted for coordinating white and red outfits.

Maisie was just six years old when she made her EastEnders debut in 2008 as the daughter of Bianca Jackson (played by Patsy Palmer). At the time, mum Julie remarked: "The role is an exaggeration of her own personality, she's a little madam. A lively character both on and off screen. The difference is, she's told to pronounce her t's at home! She is not star-struck at all and has her feet very firmly on the ground. She is an extremely confident child and a great actress."

The young star regularly appeared on EastEnders from 2008 until 2014, before making a guest appearance in November 2016. She returned on a full-time basis in January 2018. And it doesn’t look like Maisie has plans to leave the soap anytime soon. In a recent interview with Inside Soap she said: "That would be quite cool, wouldn't it? To have my entire life shown on EastEnders. If I started and ended my career like Dot [Cotton], that's pretty iconic. It's definitely the goal."