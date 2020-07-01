Inside Garden Rescue star Charlie Dimmock's friendship with Alan Titchmarsh The two have been friends for a number of years

Charlie Dimmock is a regular on our TV screens as the host of hugely popular show Garden Rescue, along with the Rich Brothers. Together, the trio display their horticultural expertise to transform the gardens of many hopeful members of the public.

Charlie, Alan and Tommy became great friends on Ground Force

But Charlie's career goes way back. She first appeared on TV back in 1997 when she burst onto the scene as the fun-loving co-presenter on Ground Force. Joining Charlie were fellow garden experts Tommy Walsh and Alan Titchmarsh.

Alan has since gone on to enjoy TV fame in his own shows, such as How to be a Gardener, Songs of Praise and The Nature of Britain. But it seems that the former co-presenters remain firm friends despite all the years passing by since the popular BBC show finished.

Speaking to the Press Association back in 2017, Charlie gushed about the friendship she built with her colleagues while working on the programme, which ran from 1997 until its cancellation in 2002. "It is amazing to think that it’s been 20 years," she began. "We do all see each other and talk to each other and we are always comparing notes like old times." How lovely!

However, if fans were hoping for a reunion, the Garden Rescue star assured that wouldn't be the case. She stated: "I love working with them but it's been and gone!"

The trio were on TV together for five years

Charlie became something of a heartthrob on the show. However, the presenter admitted her new-found fame was totally unexpected. "It was all very silly," she explained in 2014. "I remember Esther Rantzen said to me, 'You'll be referred to as the bra-less one for the rest of your life.'"

Meanwhile, Alan has also been on hand to give us gardening tips of late. The presenter has been filming a new series of Grow Your Own At Home. The ITV show has been taking place in the comfort of Alan's picturesque garden, and also stars his wife Alison, who has even been filling in for the camera crew to film the show.

