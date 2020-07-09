The One Show address social distancing complaints over guests The BBC chat show sparked some confusion

The One Show has been forced to address the recent social distancing complaints over a segment, which occurred on Wednesday's episode. Over the past few weeks, the BBC programme has been questioned over their handling of social distancing on-air.

During the latest episode, hosts Amol Rajan and Kym Marsh - who is filling in for Alex Jones - were joined via video call by comedians Sally Phillips and Ronni Ancona to discuss their charity cook-a-long campaign on July 23 for the Environment Investigation Agency.

However, some eagle-eyed viewers questioned why the two women were sitting so close together in the same kitchen. "Shouldn't Sally Phillips and Ronnie Ancona be practicing social distancing on #TheOneShow tonight?" asked one fan.

Towards the end of the interview, Kym clarified their living situation, saying: "You guys have formed a little writing bubble, haven't you?" To which, they answered: "Yeah."

Sally Phillips and Ronni Ancona appeared on the show this week

At the end of the episode, Amol again set the record straight as he addressed the complaints. "Just for those wondering, Sally and Ronni have formed a bubble while writing together," he explained.

The term 'bubble' is defined as a group of people with whom you have close physical contact. According to government guidelines, single adults living alone - or single parents whose children are under 18 - can now form a support bubble with one other household. The second household can include people who are shielding and be of any size.

The bubble can now be counted as a single household. They can stay in each other's homes and do not have to socially distance.

