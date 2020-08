Where is Gogglebox's Silent Jay now? 

Gogglebox recently announced that the new series would be back on our screens on 11 September, and we couldn't be more excited to welcome back all of our favourite cast members! However, there is one beloved Goggleboxer who hasn't appeared on the show since 2015. Yes, we're talking about the one and only Silent Jay.

READ: Gogglebox star announces engagement - and wedding plans!

Jay earned his nickname after appearing on the show alongside his then-girlfriend Evie Woerdenweber and her parents, Viv and Ralph, but never saying a word about what they were watching, leading him to gain an affectionate fan following. So what has Silent Jay been up to since the show? Is he indeed still silent? Find out here...

Jay left the series in 2015 after splitting from girlfriend Evie

Jay has been doing just fine since leaving the show, and recently posted a sweet Instagram snap about his girlfriend, Hollie. He wrote: "So six months ago today this pretty lady done me the honour of being my girlfriend and tbh it’s the happiest I’ve ever been! You’ve managed to make me smile more than I thought was even possible and I couldn’t think of anyone else I’d rather have by my side for the rest of my life!

"I’m so grateful to have you not only a best friend but also my girlfriend, so I’d just like to thank you so much for that! I love you so much." Aw, so sweet!

READ: Gogglebox's Sid Siddiqui hints at return to show

In classic Silent Jay fashion, his Instagram post only has a handful of photos which include a trip to Canada after leaving the series in 2015, a snap of himself with one of his pals on a night out, and a photo of a joke tattoo reading '#zlistceleb', adding: "Drunk banter," with a laughing crying emoji.