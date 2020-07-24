7 exciting new shows and films to watch on Netflix this week Take a look at the best of this week's Netflix

What a week it has been! His Dark Materials' trailer is out! Taylor Swift has released her eighth studio album! Cinemas are open again! And most importantly, Netflix is ready to treat us to a whole host of brilliant new and returning films and TV shows. Find out what is coming out in the last week of July here...

Sing On! Spain - Friday 24 July

A singing competition, but make is Espanol! This karaoke gameshow follows six contestants as they sing all of the big hits for a jackpot of up to €30,000. The more they sing in tune, the more cash they bank! This sounds like a stressful competition like no other, and we are all over it! Hasta luego!

The Kissing Booth 2 - Friday 24 July

In this much-anticipated sequel, Elle has just had the most romantic summer of her life with her reformed bad-boy boyfriend Noah Flyn. But now Noah is off to Harvard, and Elle heads back to high school for her senior year. Netflix's synopsis reads: "She'll have to juggle a long-distance relationship, getting into her dream college with her best friend Lee, and the complications brought on by a close friendship with a handsome, charismatic new classmate named Marco."

Offering to the Storm - Friday 24 July

The final chapter of the Invisible Guardian trilogy follows Amaia Salazar, who is called in to investigate the death of a still-born baby girl and the arrest of the child’s father. The synopsis reads: "According to the grandmother of the family, the father tried to run away with the body of the baby while uttering some strange sayings about an offering. The baby has some red marks on her face that indicate that she has been murdered. The grandmother also talks about a magical creature: an nightmarish evil being that immobilises people and prevents them from waking up after their sleep. It is the Inguma, the one who takes your life away while you are asleep." This sounds immense!

Last Chance U - Tuesday 28 July

Season five of this documentary gives viewers a raw, authentic look at the junior college football program at Laney College in the US. The synopsis reads: "After clinching the title of state and national champions in 2018, the Laney Eagles have a hard season to follow and a lot to prove. Going into his eighth season and having built the program from the ground up, powerhouse head coach John Beam must fight to rally the team amidst countless setbacks."

The Speed Cubers - Wednesday 29 July

Reckon you could solve a Rubix Cube? You have nothing on these guys! The synopsis for this new documentary reads: "Set within the quirky, competitive world of speedcubing, this is the story of the rivalry/friendship between the two best rubiks cubers in the world - 17-year-old Max Park and 23-year old Feliks Zemdegs."

The Umbrella Academy season 2 - Friday 31 July

The gang are back after facing the end of the world in the season one finale of this super-powered comedy-drama. In season two, the time jump scatters the siblings in time in and around Dallas, Texas from 1960. The plot reads: "Some, having been stuck in the past for years, have built lives and moved on, certain they’re the only ones who survived. Five is the last to land, smack dab in the middle of a nuclear doomsday, which - spoiler alert! - turns out is a result of the group’s disruption of the timeline (déjà vu, anyone?).

"Now the Umbrella Academy must find a way to reunite, figure out what caused doomsday, put a stop to it, and return to the present timeline to stop that other apocalypse." Sounds like they will have a lot on their plate for this season!

WATCH: The Umbrella Academy season two trailer

Raat Akeli Hai - Friday 31 July

This murder mystery film follows a tough yet narrow-minded cop in a small town in India who must investigation the dark past of the victim's family, while "having to battle the inherent patriarchy within himself in the process".