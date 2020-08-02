Why did Josephine Jobert leave Death in Paradise in the first place? Her character, Florence Cassell, left after the death of her fiancé

Death in Paradise announced the very exciting news that Josephine Jobert, who plays Florence Cassell on the hit show, would be returning for season ten after originally leaving the murder mystery drama back in season eight. So why did the star leave in the first place?

The star previously opened up about her decision to leave the show back in early 2019. Chatting on a video which she posted to Twitter, she said: "Just a message to just say thank you and goodbye. For those who watched episode six you now know I'm leaving Death in Paradise.

WATCH: Death in Paradise says goodbye to Shyko Amos

"I quit the show for personal and professional reasons - nothing dramatic I swear! Everything is fine it's just that I've been working on Death in Paradise for five years... I loved every minute of it. I'm going to miss the show, I'm going to miss Toby and Ardal and Shyko and everyone so it's been a tough decision, but that's life."

DS Florence Cassell left St Marie after the death of her fiancé

While Josephine has yet to reveal why she made the decision to return to the show, we're so excited to have her back! BBC has already teased a romance storyline regarding her character, with a synopsis for season ten which read: "Florence thinks she’s ready to get back to work after her fiancé’s death two years ago – but she hasn’t banked on her new boss, Neville. As she tries to understand his peculiarities, sparks are bound to fly.

"Neville soon realises he is existing in the Caribbean, rather than embracing life there. With Florence’s help, he determines to seize the day and finds himself starting to reveal some of his secrets – including of a romantic nature."