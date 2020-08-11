Julia Sawalha reaches out to royal family for incredible cause The actress is raising awareness for a special reason

Julia Sawalha has been raising awareness for an amazing cause recently and has even reached out to the royal family on social media to ask for extra support.

The Absolutely Fabulous actress, 51, posted a number of updates expressing her pride and emotion towards a young girl named Lilac and her journey with Cerebral Palsy. A sweet video from Lilac's Twitter page, Lilac's Little Legs, showed the young girl walking to post her letter to Buckingham Palace with great success.

The Ab Fab actress reached out to the royal family

Julia retweeted the video, writing: "Please would @RoyalFamily read @LegsLilacs letter? She has worked so hard to walk unaided, she has fallen many times & always gets back up. She gets stronger by the day. Her brother looks after her & they walked together to post a letter to the Queen. I think they deserve a reply." Many agreed with Julia's tweet, with one person commenting underneath: "Oh bless 'em, thoroughly deserve that."

Woohoo!! Go girl! You show the world how to #NeverGiveUp

You adorable,clever,strong,beautiful and inspirational soul 💜 https://t.co/it1fEMlAOp — Julia Sawalha (@JuliaSawalha1) August 11, 2020

Julia expressed her admiration for the young girl on Twitter

The actress then went on to celebrate Lilac's success after a video of her climbing the stairs for the first time received three million views and was even shown on American TV. Julia was thrilled with the update, tweeting on Tuesday morning: "Woohoo!! Go girl! You show the world how to #NeverGiveUp You adorable, clever, strong, beautiful and inspirational soul." Plenty of Julia's followers were quick to share their praise and admiration for Lilac. One person tweeted underneath, "Lilac is a remarkable young lady" while another wrote: "Kind of puts my worries into perspective." A third person tweeted: "Her smile when she accomplishes something is the best part."

Lilac has managed to raise over £100 thousand via her Just Giving fundraising page, which can be found here. Lilac was born critically ill at 34 weeks and was put on life support after her organs began shutting down and contracting sepsis. She was then diagnosed with Spastic Diplegia Cerebral Palsy and her family was told she may not walk again. Her family wrote on her fundraising page: "Lilac's fighting spirit has proved to be infectious. As a family we work so hard to fulfil her dream of being able to chase after her little brother."

