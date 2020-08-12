George Clarke shared the loveliest photo of his daughter to Instagram this week, in honour of her 13th birthday. The George Clarke's Amazing Spaces presenter posted a sweet snapshot on Tuesday which showed his new teenager wearing shorts and a white cropped long-sleeved shirt and smiling a close-lipped smile.

Behind her, lush tropical vegetation could be spotted, as the family is making the most of the school holidays with a trip abroad. George captioned the image: "Happy birthday to my beautiful daughter Iona #13. Iona, I love you more than the moon, the stars and the angels." The doting dad then added a red heart emoji.

The dad-of-three's fans were quick to pass along their best wishes, commenting: "Hope she has a lovely day x," "She looks a lot like her Daddy! Happy Birthday Iona," and: "Lovely, beautiful name." Later, the celebrity architect shared a photo of all three of his children in a pool. George also shares sons Emilio and Georgie with his ex-wife Catriona.

At the time of the former couple's separation back in 2013, George released a statement about the end of their marriage. It read: "We have been married quite a long time and decided to part. We have separate custody of the kids and are going through an amicable separation and divorce."

The star has since found love again with his second wife, Katie, who he married in Ibiza in September 2018. Katie is a marketing and communications consultant in the luxury fashion industry and as befitting two stylish individuals, the couple has a beautiful home in London, which they also share with their beloved husky.

George shared a birthday photo of his daughter to Instagram

On Father's Day in June, George shared a sweet photo of all three of his children alongside a caption where he gushed about his love for them and revealed their family nicknames.

He wrote: "Being a Dad is the best job in the world. Thanks GG, IOBI and Mili for making it so awesome. I love you so much #FathersDay."

