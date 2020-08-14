Viewers are saying the same thing about Escape to the Chateau on Channel 4 Are you watching the Channel 4 show?

If you're a fan of Escape to the Chateau, then you may be pleased to know that Dick and Angel Strawbridge are back with a brand new show!

This time, the husband and wife are presenting Make Do and Mend – a brand new version of the show that sees them help hopeful viewers at home with their DIY predicaments. From livening up a bathroom and explaining how to build a garden smokery, the show has their own signature stamp.

The couple have a new show Make Do and Mend

But it seems that fans of the programme are not only loving their interior inspiration and handy tips around the home, they're loving watching Dick and Angel Strawbridge's relationship on screen – and some have even branded them as "relationship goals"!

Taking to social media during Thursday's episode, many couldn't help but tweet their love for the couple. One person wrote: "What a lovely couple Dick and Angel are, so watchable and engaging," while another tweeted: "Is there anything better than an hour with dick & angel #escapetothechateau #relationshipgoals." A third person quipped: "If the Strawbridges get any sweeter, I'll develop diabetes. I just love #EscapeToTheChateau."

Fans at home are big fans of Dick and Angel Strawbridge

Another fan commented how the TV couple has inspired them to following their footsteps: "What a bloody show, all of a sudden we are wondering what kind of mansion we could buy if we sell our London flats and move to France! Dick & Angel are our spirit animals for sure! Love them."

After meeting through their agent in 2010, Dick and Angel began presenting Escape to the Chateau, which documented the purchasing and renovation of their 19th-century Château de la Motte-Husson in Martigné-sur-Mayenne, France. Three years after meeting, they welcomed their first child Arthur. Just one year later, the couple welcomed a daughter Dorothy. The couple then tied the knot in 2015 and have been the picture of marital bliss ever since!

