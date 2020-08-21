Where are the cast of Frasier now? All you need to know about the show's stars

It might be more than 16 years since the final episode of Frasier aired, but the Emmy-winning show has cemented itself as one of the most-loved series to ever hit telly.

Starring Kelsey Grammer, David Hyde Pierce, Jane Leeves, Peri Gilpin and John Mahoney, the hit show began as a Cheers spin-off, but became so much more.

Following a freshly divorced therapist called Frasier Crane who moved to Seattle to become roommates with his dad, the cast's performances kept audiences entertained for eleven whole seasons.

But where are the stars of the show today? We investigated…

Kelsey Grammer – Frasier Crane

Kelsey Grammer starred as eccentric psychiatrist Frasier Crane, who even hosted his own radio show.

Since the iconic show ended, Kelsey has appeared in many small screen titles including Hank and Boss, plus he even has a longstanding voice role on The Simpsons!

Kelsey has also been seen in blockbuster films such as X-Men: The Last Stand, X-Men: Days of Future Past, Transformers: The Age of Extinction and The Expendables 3.

David Hyde Pierce - Dr. Niles Crane

Frasier's younger brother, David Hyde Pierce's portrayal of Dr. Niles Crane was iconic.

These days, the actor seems to have stepped away from the limelight, however following the show's end, David was seen in many Broadway productions, even landing himself a Tony award for best lead actor in a musical after his amazing performance in Curtains.

In 2014 David landed a part in The Good Wife, which was his first recurring onscreen TV role since Frasier.

David came out as gay in 2007 following years of public speculation about his sexuality.

Jane Leeves – Daphne Moon

Daphne Moon was a live-in housekeeper and therapist from England, and Jane's endearing but goofy portrayal of her character was loved by audiences across the globe.

Of course, Daphne was also a long-term love interest for Niles, and the pair eventually married.

Since her time on the show, the actress has leant her voice to projects including Garfield 2 and The Penguins of Madagascar, also playing Dr. Kit Voss on medical drama The Resident in 2018.

Peri Gilpin – Roz Doyle

Peri Gilpin, played by Roz Doyle, was a producer at Frasier's radio station, and although it took a while, the two ended up becoming close friends.

Peri has certainly been busy in recent years, landing roles in TV shows from Medium and Desperate Housewives to Grey's Anatomy and Law and Order.

Last year, she even co-starred alongside Bob Saget in comedy Benjamin!

John Mahoney – Martin Crane

John Mahoney played Martin Crane, Frasier's father and roommate, who was left disabled after suffering a gunshot wound.

Martin's injury also ended his police career.

Sadly, John passed away from lung cancer in 2018 at the age of 77.

But before his death, the actor was seen in TV shows such as In Treatment, Burn Notice and Hot in Cleveland.

The star was also a longtime performer in Chicago's Steppenwolf Theatre, featuring in many of the company's productions over the years.

